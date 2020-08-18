Coronavirus in Hyderabad: 36 test positive for Covid at Erragadda Institute of Mental Health

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Of the 140 patients tested for Coronavirus, 36 patients tested positive on Monday at the Institute of Mental Health at Erragada. As males comprised the majority of positive patients, hospital authorities are testing another 100 more patients of the adjacent ward and the results will be out on Tuesday.



"As the cases have been on constant rise, we have opted for Covid-19 testing for everyone in the hospital since August 15. We are receiving the reports of patients and staff who underwent coronavirus testing. Out of 70 patients tested from the female ward, three patients reported positive. Out of 70 patients from another ward 25 patients tested positive and out of 150 staff in the hospital only one tested positive and remaining positive reports were of newly admitted patients. We tested over 100 patients today as well and the results will be out tomorrow," said Dr Uma Shenkar, Superintendent of the IMH.

"We have sent nine patients to Gandhi Hospital and remaining 25 patients are all males. We are keeping them in the isolation ward under the doctors watch. We are also ensuring coronavirus norms are strictly followed by the doctors and all the staff who are visiting quarantine wards. We are providing PPE kits, masks, sanitizer and gloves to the staff. We have around 1000 masks and sanitizer bottles stocked for nurses and doctors, we shall try to get few more shortly," he added.

Among 150 staff of the Mental Hospital, one doctor and four nurses tested positive and their quarantine days would be ending shortly and they will be joining back for work in the next three days.

It is said that the situation has arisen as foolproof measures were not enforced on the premises. Some doctors pointed out shortage of masks and PPE kits. The hospital administration is seized of the issue.