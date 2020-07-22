Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Meat traders, butchers to undergo Covid tests

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi inspected Covid-19 testing Centers at Nizamia General Hospital in Charminar and Sarojni Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam on Tuesday. He said "Given the spate of Covid cases in Hyderabad, it is important to conduct awareness programmes to build confidence among people. AIMIM ex-corporator Ibrahim Qureshi came forward and asked meat traders to undergo test for Covid. The negative certificate can be displayed at their shops during daily business and customers will buy with satisfaction."



The MP also appealed to hawkers, shopkeepers and auto and taxi drivers to get tested for Covid-19. "Those who are asymptomatic will be asked to go for quarantine at hospital or home, but if there are symptoms, they will be shifted to Covid treating hospital," said a doctor at Nizamia Hospital.

On the first day, around 50 meat traders from the areas such as Charminar, Yakutpura, Chandrayanagutta and Bahadurpura underwent RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test for Covid at Nizamia General Hospital, and around 45 meat traders and butcher were tested for Covid at Sarojni Devi hospital.

Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha and Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj accompanied the MP.