Coronavirus in Telangana: 26 tests positive in old-age home in Karimnagar

Coronavirus in Telangana: As many as 26 elderly persons in a private old-age home tested positive for coronavirus in Karimnagar on Thursday following which the officials are conducting coronavirus tests to the people in other eight welfare homes in the district. Out of the total strength 46, 26 were infected with the virus.

The officials said that two people from the old age home have succumbed to the virus. Notices were issued to the Vasavi old age home citing negligence of the organizers. District welfare officer Sharada visited the old age home in the district and said that action will be taken against the homes for not adhering to the COVID-19 norms.

It is learned that about 21 of them developed the symptoms of fever and the organizer took them to the district government hospital for coronavirus tests on Tuesday and five of them tested positive. On Wednesday, 21 persons were found to be infected with the virus.

The Karimnagar district on Thursday reported 38 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 1,567 cases across the state.