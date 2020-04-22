Coronavirus lockdown in Warangal: The awesome foursome

Warangal: The Lockdown... What that imposed as a one-day Janata Curfew, aimed at breaking the transmission of coronavirus (Covid-19), turned one month. Indeed, the lockdown has been a long haul beyond people's predictions even in their wildest dreams. While the majority of people are cooling their heels to the comfort of home, out there in the middle are the frontline warriors fighting to curb the spread of life-threatening Covid-19.



The mission mode approach of the district administration – Medical & Health, Revenue, Police and the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC)/Gram Panchayats/Municipalities – deserves an ode in these difficult times for keeping the coronavirus pandemic threat under control. Warangal has been on tenterhooks ever since the news broke out that as many as 25 persons, who allegedly contracted with coronavirus after attending Tablighi Jamaat, a religious event, were tested positive on April 3.

Before that, barring a few suspected cases of Covid-19, the denizens in the erstwhile Warangal district were sitting pretty without much ado. Since then, the medical and health officials, police, revenue and the civic body have been on toes to find the primary contacts of those who were tested positive.

Virtually, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy and DM&HO Lalitha Devi have been spending sleepless nights monitoring the situation and addressing the needs of the denizens.

It was no easy task to monitor the health situation, implementation of lockdown ensuring supply of essentials to the denizens and looking after the administration that includes addressing the needs of the poor and working class. The task of revenue officials which includes identifying the migrant workers and ensuring the relief such as ration and cash is by no mean an easy task.

The revenue and medical and health officials, who initially focused on establishing special wards across the erstwhile Warangal district to look after Covid-19 cases, were quickly turned to household survey to find the persons suffering from cold, cough, fever and respiratory problems and foreign returnees. Alone in Warangal city, the authorities deployed 450 teams to carry a door to door survey covering nearly 45,000 households to identify the persons, who attended the Nizamuddin event and their primary contacts.

The sanitation workers deserve huge accolades as they have been working ceaselessly to keep the surrounding clean by spraying disinfectants right from day one.

Last but not least, the police department has been doing a yeoman service working day and night keeping a constant vigil in 15 'no movement zones' of the city where the majority of coronavirus positives cases were found. Although it was a herculean task for the police to implement lockdown totally, so far they have come off with flying colours.