Coronavirus: One death, 15 new cases in Telangana today

Hyderabad: As many as 15 new Coronavirus positive cases were registered in Telangana State till 8 pm on Wednesday while one person died of the disease.

According to the media bulletin issued by Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, with the addition of 15 new cases on Wednesday, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the State has increased to 943. Since 194 persons have been cured and discharged so far, including eight on Tuesday, the total number of Active Cases has increased to 725. The death toll has increased to 24.

Of 15 cases, 10 cases are from Hyderabad (GHMC), three from Suryapet and two from Gadwal.