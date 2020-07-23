Coronavirus patient jumps off hospital building in Hyderabad, dies

A coronavirus patient reportedly jumped off the hospital building and succumbed to serious injuries. The incident took place in Srinagar Colony under Banjara Hills police station limits on Thursday.

Nagendra, who works in airforce admitted to a private hospital in Srinagar Colony a few days ago. It is learned that Nagendra has been depressed after he tested positive for coronavirus and is believed to have taken the extreme step. The coronavirus patient is suspected to have jumped from the terrace of the hospital building and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and registered a case.

In a similar incident, a coronavirus patient who had been advised to remain in home isolation committed suicide. Janardhan Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad went to his native place Madipally in Thorrur Mandal and hanged himself in front of his house. Reddy is said to have slipped into depression after learning that he was infected with the coronavirus.