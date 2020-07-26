Coronavirus positive woman ends life in Warangal

Coronavirus in Warangal: A 50-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus committed suicide by consuming insecticide here at Hasanparthy of Warangal Urban district on Saturday.

According to healthcare officials, a local woman has undergone coronavirus tests at a primary health care centre and tested positive. The officials gave her a PPE kit and tried to shift her to COVID-19 hospital. However, she denied to go to the hospital and told the officials she would be under home isolation.

En-route home, the woman consumed insecticide and fell unconscious on the road. None of the locals approached her fearing of the coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, the woman's family members dialled 108 and shifted her to MGM hospital in Warangal where the doctors declared her brought dead. The woman is said to have been depressed over the coronavirus infection and took the extreme step.

On July 12, 2020 - a man on the suspicion of being infected with coronavirus committed suicide under Santoshnagar police station limits. Syed Sadiq Ali was working in a call centre. Ali who developed coronavirus symptoms underwent coronavirus tests at a clinic and committed suicide before the results arrived.