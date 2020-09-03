Coronavirus recoveries in Telangana touch 1 lakh mark, reports 2,817 new cases

COVID-19 recoveries in Telangana touched 1,00,013 on Thursday with the recovery of 2,611 persons from the deadly disease. Meanwhile, the positive cases in the state reached 1,33,406 with the report of 2,817 new cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 10 deaths were reported in a single day totalling the death toll to 856.

The recovery rate in the state stood at 74.9 per cent while the fatality rate at 0.64 per cent. Currently, 32,537 people are undergoing treatment for coronavirus out of which 25,293 are in home isolation.

Around 59,711 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which the reports of 2,817 turned positive and the results of 2,537 are pending.

The total new cases in the state include 452 from GHMC, 216 from Rangareddy, 164 from Karimnagar, 157 each from Khammam and Nalgonda,129 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 120 from Siddipet, 116 from Suryapet, 114 from Warangal Urban, 97 from Nizamabad, 89 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 88 from Jagtial, 76 from Sangareddy, 75 from Peddapalli, 73 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 71 from Mancherial, 62 from Kamareddy, 53 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 46 from Warangal Rural, 45 from Wanaparthy, 42 from Mahabubnagar, 41 each from Jangaon and Nagarkurnool, 36 from Adilabad, 35 from Medak, 33 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 27 from Vikarabad, 26 from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, 21 from Narayanpet, 19 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 18 from Mulugu, 16 from Nirmal.