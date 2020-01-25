Coronavirus Scare : 3 put under observation after return from China

Hyderabad : Three persons, who returned to India from China, have been put under observation by the Union Health Ministry after thermal screenings of passengers being done at various airports since last week over the novel Coronavirus.

However, no nCoV case has been detected so far in the country, the ministry said. In a press note issued on Friday, it was stated that 20,844 passengers who arrived in 96 flights back home were screened for the virus symptoms.

On Saturday alone, 4,082 passengers were screened in 19 flights. Also, the travel advisory has been extended to 12 more airports apart from the existing seven including Hyderabad.

Around Thursday midnight 260 passengers who landed in Hyderabad from Hong Kong were screened by the health staff at RGIA, Shamshabad. Authorities said that all passengers were perfectly fine and no one was found to have any related symptoms.

Also, the Union Health Ministry has sensitised the Port and Airport Health Organisations. The Airport Health Organisations in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin airports have put up signages at prominent locations informing the public about self-reporting of illness.

Immigration officers manning the counters have been sensitised at these airports.

Also, the ministry has written to State governments of Telangana as well as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka to review and strengthen preparedness measures at designated airports for provision of isolation and critical care facilities, linkages with laboratories and adherence to infection prevention and control guidelines.