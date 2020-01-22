Corporator's gesture to bereaved family in Allwyn Colony

Allwyn Colony: Upon learning about the recent death of a resident of KTR Colony in Yellammabanda, Sirisha (26), following ill-health, local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Tuesday handed over Rs.50,000 as assistance to her family members.



He conveyed condolences to them over the loss of young woman and assured to strive for securing government assistance. The corporator also promised to help the family in future. He was accompanied by area committee members Shoukath Ali, Munna, TRS leaders Samad, Poshetty, Moses, Babanbhai and Vanaja.