Corruption finger raised at Azampura SRO babu

Hyderabad: Several complaints were raised against the senior assistant of the registration department as the officer has been working hand-in-glove with higher-ups and working in the same office for the last several years. He now works in the sub-registrar office in Azampura. The officer has been accused of corruption and earning disproportionate assets.

According to Amjedullah Khan, MBT leader, the senior assistant Naresh Goud, working in the sub-registrar office in Azampura has been holding the same position and office for the last six years and has been cancelling his transfers due to his close proximity with higher officials at the district registration department. Amjedullah Khan alleged, “Naresh is the owner of farmhouses, high-end cars including Innova, Fortuner, and other vehicles, and earned disproportionate assets of crores of rupees.”

He alleged that the officer formed a team of several juniors working in the office and also the document writers, who also started working like him hand-in-glove. It is alleged that the agents and mediators were seen roaming freely inside the offices and also performing official duties such as collecting stamp duty, scanning documents, and moving files from one table to another – tasks that should be done by government staff.

Amjedullah said that there have been raids in the past on the sub-registrar office, but corruption continues. The roots of corruption need to be identified and tackled to end corruption and other malpractices.

Moreover, the people visiting the registration office also alleged that the senior assistant is demanding money for completing their work. Syed Iqbal filed a complaint against him with the higher officials, however, nothing has been done yet and he has been working in the same office. “A representation was given to the Hyderabad District Registrar and State Chief Secretary regarding his working style in the office and disproportionate assets,” added Iqbal.

Iqbal said, “Naresh is said to be the most corrupt officer in the Azampura sub-registrar office and continues to deal with his illegal activities in the office.”

Many consumers alleged that Naresh demanded money to complete their work. “In the recent registrations of 25 properties in a township located at Bandlaguda, he has charged over Rs 50,000 for each registration. He made money worth Rs 5 crore with his working style.”

In a recent meeting with the principal secretary of revenue, the transfers of office assistants were discussed, and directions were given to prepare a list for transfers. However, his name was not in the transfer list.

The long-standing transfers from the cadre of senior assistants and below were done recently. Accordingly, Syed Majeedullah Hussaini, a senior assistant working at SRO Vallabhnagar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and P Vikas Reddy, a senior assistant working at RO (AB) Medchal-Malkajgiri were transferred.