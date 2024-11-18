Cotton farmers protest fraud in weighing process

Chintapalli (Nalgonda): Cotton farmers on Sunday staged a protest on the Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar state highway at the Chintapalli mandal headquarters, alleging fraud by the management of cotton mills in the weighing process. Speaking on the occasion, several farmers stated that the cotton mill management in the mandal headquarters was deceiving them under the guise of weighing.

A farmer from the mandal headquarters shared that after weighing his cotton at the weighbridge near the Sai Baba temple, he took the load to a cotton mill in the mandal headquarters.

However, the weight recorded at the mill was 60 kilograms less than the weight recorded at the weighbridge.

Not knowing whom to approach for justice, the farmers said they had no option but to protest. They demanded action against the cotton mill management for cheating farmers.