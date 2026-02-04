Council LoP flays Revanth for ‘vulgar remarks’ against KCR

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Madhusudhana Chary on Tuesday condemned the vulgar remarks made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy against BRS president Chandrashekar Rao. Addressing a press conference, Chary stated that the words of the Chief Minister were intended to influence the ongoing SIT investigation.

He clarified that Rao has never refused to face the inquiry but merely requested more time due to his current responsibilities regarding the upcoming municipal elections.

“We have faced many investigations in the last two years and are not afraid. Rao is a national leader who brought statehood to Telangana and remains in the hearts of the people,” Chary said, noting that Reddy had no involvement in the original statehood movement.

The BRS leader alleged that despite advice from Justice Sudarshan Reddy against hateful speeches, the Chief Minister continued making derogatory remarks. He compared the nature of Reddy to a dog’s tail that can never be straightened, alleging the current government is deceptive and neglects implementing its guarantees.

Madhusudhana Chary further alleged that the government miserably failed in conducting the Sammakka Sarakka Jatara. Despite boasts about permanent arrangements, a massive 15-hour traffic jam occurred, proving a lack of basic preparations. He noted that under the tenure of Rao, the festival was celebrated grandly with superior action rather than empty words.

Chary demanded a public apology to the devotees for the hardships faced. MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao added that the comments of the Chief Minister deeply hurt Telangana society, stating Reddy is not fit to be compared to Rao, who has a history of sacrificing positions for the cause of the state.

Former Corporation Chairman Venkateshwar Reddy was also present at the briefing to support the opposition’s stance on these administrative and political issues.

The leaders concluded that the focus should remain on developmental goals rather than engaging in personal vendettas that distract from the welfare of the common citizens of Telangana.