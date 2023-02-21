Council polls: Final electoral list on February 23

Hyderabad: The final electoral list of the biennial elections to the Telangana State Legislative Council from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers' and Hyderabad Local Authorities constituencies would be published on February 23. The election to both the MLC posts is scheduled to be held on March 13.

The last date for filing nominations is February 23, and the nominations would be taken up for scrutiny the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 27. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 16. The term of MLCs from Mahabubnagar-RangaReddy-Hyderabad Teachers' and Hyderabad Local Authorities' seats is to end on March 29 and May 1, respectively.

The State Election Commission has begun preparations for the conduct of the MLC polls. As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, 137 polling stations would be set up for Teachers' constituency polls and two for the Local Authorities' constituency.

About 35 flying squad teams and video surveillance teams would be set up for Teachers' Constituency polls and six for the Local Authorities' Constituency. The EC would be deputing about 822 polling personnel for Teachers' constituency polls and 12 for the Local Authorities' constituency.