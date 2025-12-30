Counter Oppn in same tone & tenor: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed his Cabinet colleagues and all ruling Congress MLAs to attend the Assembly session and be ready to counter the Opposition during the debate on irrigation, mainly Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project. He asked them to expose failures of the previous BRS government in protecting state interests in the allocation of Krishna waters.

The state government is planning to hold a two-day debate on the irrigation sector on January 2 and 3 in the Assembly. The Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy are said to be ready with paraphernalia to expose the previous BRS government for the meager allocation of Krishna waters and mortgaging the state interests during its 10-year rule.

In the meeting held at his chambers in the Assembly on Monday, Revanth Reddy briefed the ministers and senior MLAs about the government strategy to nail the BRS in the Assembly and the plans to complete all the pending projects, including the Palamuru project in the future.

Party leaders said the Chief Minister has also instructed the MLAs and ministers to attend the power point presentation being made by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday where the minister and irrigation experts will explain the status of all irrigation projects in the state.

The CM and the ministers also discussed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and PC Ghose Commission report findings - mainly corruption and the damage to Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages. Some ministers suggested that the Kaleshwaram project issue should also be discussed during the debate on the irrigation sector in the Assembly.

Revanth Reddy asked Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu to entrust senior MLAs with the reasonability of cornering the BRS members whenever they make serious accusations against the state government on pending Palamuru project with evidence. The CM also enquired with the members about the readiness of BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao to participate in the debate in the wake of reports that the Opposition leader gave senior leader T Harish Rao the responsibility of speaking on irrigation in the House.