PM Modi To Inaugurate Remaining Delhi–Meerut Rapid Rail Section On February 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the remaining portion of the Delhi–Meerut rapid rail corridor on February 22, alongside the launch of the Meerut Metro. A day earlier, on February 21, he will lay the foundation stone for north India’s first semiconductor manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the Legislative Council during the Budget Session. He said the upcoming events highlight the state’s rapid infrastructure development and improving connectivity across land, air, and waterways.

According to the Chief Minister, the semiconductor facility is a major step towards positioning Uttar Pradesh as a centre for high-end technology manufacturing. He added that the Prime Minister’s visit underlines the state government’s focus on attracting advanced industries and investment.

On February 22, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the remaining sections of the 82-km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor, which will connect Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. At the same time, the 23-km Meerut Metro corridor, comprising 13 stations, will also be made operational.

Officials said the newly opened stretches include a five-kilometre section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and a 21-kilometre stretch from Meerut South to Modipuram. Once fully operational, the corridor will significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut and strengthen regional connectivity.

Recalling earlier conditions, Adityanath noted that travel between Meerut and Delhi once took nearly three hours and was often considered unsafe. Today, the journey can be completed in about 45 minutes via modern highways, with the rapid rail expected to further improve efficiency and safety.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh now accounts for over half of India’s expressway network and has the country’s largest railway system. He said metro services are currently running on six corridors in the state, with the Meerut Metro being the latest addition.

Touching on aviation and waterways, Adityanath said the state now has 16 operational airports, including four international airports, with the fifth international airport at Jewar ready for launch. He added that India’s first Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub is also being developed at Jewar, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s growing role as a major connectivity and logistics hub.