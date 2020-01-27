Top
Counting begins for Karimnagar municipal corporation today

The counting of votes began for Karimnagar municipal corporation today at indoor stadium of SRR degree college at 7 am.

The authorities have set up 58 tables for the three rounds of counting in division. Besides a counting supervisor and two assistants, the officials also appointed 20 micro observers for the close supervision while counting.

Of the total 60 divisions, two TRS leaders from ward no.20 and ward no. 37 divisions were declared unanimous. The vote counting for the Karimnagar municipal corporation is being recorded through CCTV cameras.

