Counting of votes to commence at 8 am tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Friday that counting of votes would commence at 8 am on Sunday, beginning with postal ballots followed by EVM polled votes. If the postal ballot vote counting continues beyond 8.30 am simultaneously EVM counting would commence.

There would be 14 tables arranged at each counting centre. In case voters in a particular constituency are higher, more tables would be arranged. Addressing media persons here, the CEO said at each table there would be one counting superviser, one micro observer and two counting staff, besides contesting candidates’ representatives. Results would be declared after a thorough scrutiny and in least possible time.

He said the polling on Thursday passed peacefully save for a few sporadic incidents. In 76 constituencies the poll percentage was above 75. Though the final scrutiny of votes polled was still under progress, a 70.79 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the State. The constituency-wise details would be shared in public domain by Friday evening.

Regarding complaints of rigging by a few parties, the CEO said web-casting footage was available at many polling stations. If there was anything suspicious, the observers and returning officers would definitely consider and initiate action accordingly.

On the ruling party’s objection over exit polls being released on Thursday even as polling was on, the CEO said the Election Commission considers all aspects, including legal provisions, before permitting such practices. About the fake videos being circulated on social media platforms, he said the EC officials had removed 120 fake links, videos and other materials posted on different social media platforms.