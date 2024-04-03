Country needs Congress to check BJP

Warangal: “Congress alone has the capability to stall the BJP,” asserted Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari. Speaking to reporters in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he said that democracy is on the verge of extinction under the rule of the BJP.

“If the BJP crosses the 400 seat-mark in the Lok Sabha elections, it may attempt to change the constitution and also shelve the reservations to the Dalits,” Srihari said. “Strengthening of BJP is not good for the country as it brings a division among the people on communal lines,” he said.

“It was a hard decision to make but a needed one in the best interest of my constituency,” Srihari said, referring to his crossover to Congress from the BRS. Srihari said that he was facing a bit too much criticism from the BRS leaders like Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

“In fact, leaders like Palla and Errabelli misguided KCR and led to the fall of BRS,” he alleged. “Instead of making false allegations, Palla should come up with evidence that I had taken money from the Congress to join that party,” Srihari said.

Srihari also found fault with MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga for targeting him personally. “I didn’t stall the growth of any dalit leader. I made use of the opportunity that came my way,” Srihari said.

He took objection to Manda Krishna’s resolve to support the BJP. Manda Krishna would have demanded the BJP to implement the SC Categorisation by bringing an Ordinance, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kadiyam Kavya thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge for fielding her in the Lok Sabha election from Warangal.