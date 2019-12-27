Couple attempts suicide in Vikarabad, man dies

A young couple attempted suicide on Friday here at Vikarabad by hanging themselves from a tree. While the man died, the girl fell down after the rope she used for suicide has broken.

Mahesh (24), a native of Palapalli village in Pudur mandal was in a relationship with a Class 10 girl. On Thursday, Mahesh took the girl to an isolated place and said that their parents had opposed their marriage.

And the duo decided to end their lives by hanging from a tree. While Mahesh died in a few minutes, the girl fell unconscious on the ground.

CI Mogulaiah and SI Bheem Kumar inspected the spot and shifted the girl to government hospital in Vikarabad.