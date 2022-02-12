  • Menu
Couple dies in road accident in Mancherial

Veena Swamy (60), a retired SCCL employee and his wife Laxmi (55),
Veena Swamy (60), a retired SCCL employee and his wife Laxmi (55) (Photo/eenadu)

Highlights

A couple was killed in a road accident here at Ramakrishnapur in the district on Friday.

A couple was killed in a road accident here at Ramakrishnapur in the district on Friday. The victims were identified as Veena Swamy (60), a retired SCCL employee and his wife Laxmi (55), from Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district.

According to Mandamarri Inspector Pramod Rao, the incident happened when the couple was returning from Bellampalli after attending a function in their relative's house. When they reached a curve near an area hospital of SCCL in Ramakrishnapur, a car rammed their bike. While Swamy died on the spot, Laxmi succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in hospital. Rash and negligent driving led to the accident, police said.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to nab the car driver.

