Couple ends life after being cheated on pretext of SCCL job

Kothagudem: Following the deception by some persons who falsely promised them a job at SCCL, a couple died by suicide after ingesting pesticide; they passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment in Hyderabad.

Both, late Ratna Kumar, a graduate, and his wife Parvathi, a B Ed graduate, had previously applied and failed to get government positions. They were employed at a Kothagudem retail centre and were members of the Sairam thanda in the district’s Julurpad mandal.

Ratna Kumar’s family members claim that one of his co-workers informed him that he could pay Rs 16 lakh to secure a dependent position in SCCL and introduced him to two middlemen. Kumar was reported to have taken out loans, sold his wife’s gold jewellery, and paid the intermediaries Rs 14 lakh in instalments through August of this year.

One of the middlemen supposedly passed away eventually. When Kumar inquired about the work from his colleague after learning of the middleman’s death, the latter began to shun him.

Upset by the events of Monday, he ingested pesticide. His wife, witnessing him take the poison, also took a bite out of it and informed his brother about their attempt at suicide.

Meanwhile, the brother took the couple to the hospital; however, they passed away after a day.