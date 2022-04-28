Couple returned from Australia dies in road accident at Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed and three others were injured when a car collided with a divider on the national highway in Chivvenla mandal of Suryapeta district in Telangana. Going into the details, Hemambaradhar and Rajitha couple from the Reddigudem Mandal in the NTR district, moved to Australia ten years ago and settled there. They have a daughter Bhavagna and a son Palvit. Rajitha works as a software engineer in an IT company, while Hemambaradhar works as a manager in a private company and bought a house in Adelaide two years ago. The family has not been able to come to India with Corona until recently, however, they came after the lifting of sanctions and the resumption of air travel.



Hemambaradhar's family members arrived in Hyderabad on the 25th of this month and stayed there for a day at a relative's house and left for Reddigudem at around 10 pm on the 26th to talk about renting a car from Tirupatirao in his village.

Hemambaradhar (47) lost consciousness on the spot when his car collided with a culvert on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad road in G. Thirumalgiri village suburb of Chivvenla mandal in Suryapeta district. Rajitha was treated at Suryapeta hospital and pronounced dead. Their children Bhavagna, Palvit, and driver Thirumala Rao were seriously injured. They are being treated at a hospital in Vijayawada. SI Vishnu Murthy inspected the scene and believed that the driver of the car was asleep when the accident happened.