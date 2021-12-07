  • Menu
Court dismisses plea of MLC aspirant

Telangana HC
Telangana HC

Highlights

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji heard a writ petition filed by P Rajeshwar Rao, an aspiring candidate for MLC (Local Body) election from Nirmal, Adilabad district, alleging that his nomination has been withdrawn by one Singaru Kishan, MPP by forging his signatures at the instance of YRS party leaders, thereby depriving him the chance of getting elected as MLC

Hyderabad: The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji heard a writ petition filed by P Rajeshwar Rao, an aspiring candidate for MLC (Local Body) election from Nirmal, Adilabad district, alleging that his nomination has been withdrawn by one Singaru Kishan, MPP by forging his signatures at the instance of YRS party leaders, thereby depriving him the chance of getting elected as MLC.

The Bench dismissed Rao's petition stating that once the process of elections had commenced, the question of staying the election process or the question of permitting the petitioner to participate in elections by an order of the court doesn't arise.

In case the petitioner alleges illegal acceptance of his withdrawal in respect of his nomination, the remedy lies somewhere else, not before this Court, it said, dismissing the plea.

