Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Just In
Court extends Kavitha’s custody till May 20
Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha till May 20.With the judicial custody of Kavitha...
Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha till May 20.
With the judicial custody of Kavitha ending on Tuesday, she was produced before the court virtually from the Tihar Jail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that it has submitted a chargesheet with over 8,000 pages and the court is likely to consider this chargesheet. The ED had sought Kavitha’s judicial remand to be increased for another 14 days.
The court has listed the charge sheet against BRS leader Kavitha for consideration on May 20. The main charge sheet has 224 pages. Along with Kavitha, the charge sheet also includes the names of Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar and Arvind Singh.
K Kavitha was arrested by the ED on March 15 and was produced in the court on March 16. The ED had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case. The charge sheet has been filed against BRS Leader K Kavitha and others, containing 224 pages (operative parts), said ED sources. This is the sixth supplementary charge sheet in the excise policy case which is being investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement.