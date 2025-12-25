Court issues notice to govt, UPSC in writ challenging appointment of DGP

Hyderabad: The High Court issued notices to the State government and Central authorities in a public interest writ challenging the appointment of B Shivadhar Reddy as Director-General of Police. The single bench of Justice Pulla Karthik directed the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Union Home Ministry, Secretary, Union Public Service Commission and Shivadhar Reddy to respond by January 20.

In a significant directive, Justice Karthik instructed the government to send a panel of IPS officers from the State to the UPSC for the selection of the DGP in compliance with the Supreme Court judgment in Prakash Singh Vs Union of India.

The government has been asked to report compliance with this directive. The writ was adjourned to January 20 for hearing. The court turned down the plea of T Dhangopal Rao, the petitioner, who sought a direction to discontinue Reddy from the post. The petitioner contended that the appointment is temporary and not in consonance with the SC order, which mandates that only a permanent DGP should be appointed. Justice Karthik made it clear that this aspect will be adjudicated after the government sends the panel to the UPSC and files its affidavit.

Ajay Kumar, UPSC standing counsel, furnished a document dated April 25, 2025, through which the government had forwarded a proposal for the preparation of a panel of IPS officers for selection to the post of DGP. Following this, the UPSC sought clarifications regarding Abhilasha Bhist, whose name was included in the list of empanelled officers. The officer is currently working in Telangana but was originally allotted to AP. The government responded to the queries through a letter dated June 18 sending clarifications to the UPSC.

The court noted that the exchange of clarifications between the commission and the government resulted in a delay in the empanelment of IPS officers for DGP’s selection. The case was adjourned to January 20 for further hearing and for filing of affidavits.

Justice Karthik heard the writ 38968 of 2025 filed by Dhangopal Rao, a public interest social activist from Hyderabad. The petition challenges the appointment of Reddy and seeks a direction to suspend the GO appointing him. Rao argued that the government has not followed the SC judgment while appointing the DGP. The case highlights the ongoing debate about adherence to constitutional procedures and SC guidelines in the appointment of senior police officials in the State.