Covid-19: Nomula Bhagat Also Gets Tested Positive Who Was Along With KCR In Holiya Public Meeting

A public meeting organized by the TRS party in Sagar was the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. Simultaneously, along with Chief Minister KCR, party candidate Nomula Bhagat and other key TRS leaders were infected to this deadly virus. In addition, many of those who attended the meeting appeared to be infected with the virus. Corona attacked CM KCR and this news broke out yesterday. CS Somesh Kumar informed that KCR tested positive in the antigen test. He said that a special medical team is currently examining the KCR farmhouse. He revealed that the Chief Minister has minor symptoms. The doctors said that the health of the CM was stable and there was no need to worry. KCR's son KTR and daughter Kavitha turned emotional when the CM got tested positive. Meanwhile, several celebrities tweeted that the CM should recover from KCR Corona.

By-election is inevitable with the death of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiya. With the by-election on the 17th of this month, the TRS is working hard to win this time. As part of that, CM KCR held a public meeting on the 14th of this month in Holiya. It is learned that Corona has infected other important leaders of the party along with the CM. TRS MLA candidate Nomula Bhagat and his family members are also tested positive. The coronavirus seems to have spread to everyone as soon as there were victims among those who came to the house.

Meanwhile, corona positives were also confirmed for Congress and BJP leaders who campaigned in Sagar. It is also reported that the corona was severely boomed by events organized by political parties. Corona is creating turmoil in the Sagar constituency especially due to a large number of activists, leaders gathering, meeting people and non-compliance with corona rules. The main reason for the spread of the virus seems to be the lack of physical distance despite wearing masks.