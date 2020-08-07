Covid-19 snuffs out government doctor's life in Telangana

Hyderabad: Corona claimed the life of the first government doctor and corona warrior in Telangana.



Dr G Naresh Kumar, 37, died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad. Among the health care workers and professionals on covid duties in government hospitals, a head nurse and lab technician from Chest Hospital have died, but this is the first instance of the deadly virus claiming a government doctor.

Dr Naresh is survived by his wife and two daughters (9 and 7 years). Dr Naresh was the Deputy DMHO of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and was acting as incharge of Manuguru government covid isolation centre.

He was shifted to the corporate hospital from Gandhi Hospital on August 4 in critical condition and was put on a ventilator from the beginning.

It is learnt that his health condition did not improve for the last four days and deteriorated further. His body was handed over to family in the presence of police after which it was taken in a government ambulance to his native place Bhadrachalam.

Dr Naresh tested positive just a week ago.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender and government doctors expressed shock and condolences to the bereaved family.

Dr Lalu Prasad, Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy, Dr Deendayal and Dr Pallam Praveen among others urged the State government to announce Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the doctor's family.

They said that this gesture is much needed from the government at this crucial juncture to boost the morale of the healthcare workers who are toiling hard to save lives of common public risking their own lives in the process.

Dr Kiran Madala, HoD (Anesthesia), GMC, Nizamabad said that so far in the country 3000 doctors were infected with corona out of which 200 have died.