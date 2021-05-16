Covid-19: Strict action against pvt hospitals charging high fees

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy warned that strict action will be taken against those hospitals, which admit corona patients only for fees and discharge them in the middle without providing proper treatment.

He stressed that he would not look at these irregularities under any circumstances as complaints were coming that private hospitals were charging high fees and not providing proper treatment.

On Saturday, he paid a surprise visit to the private hospital of Thirumala Manorama Pratibha and checked the details of Remdesivir injections and oxygen in stock registers and the physical storage at the hospital.

The Collector asked the hospital owners to enrol their hospital name in the hospitals list if they have the capacity and knowledge to provide proper treatment to Covid patients.

He later visited a pharmacy in Gangasthan and inspected details of available injections, rapid testing kits and home isolation kits.

Pharmacist Radha Kishan explained to the Collector that more than 8,000 Remdesivir injections, 35,000 rapid test kits and 5,500 home isolation kits were available.

The Collector was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, District Medical and Health Officer Bala Narendra and others.