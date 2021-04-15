COVID-19: Telangana govt. directs officials to increase bed strength in hospitals

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday instructed the officials to enhance the number of beds in government and private hospitals in the state.

The CS reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state along with the higher officials in a meeting.

He asked the officials to increase the bed count so as to remain prepared for the further increase in the cases across the state. The district collectors were also directed to increase testing and intensify vaccination in the state. Somesh Kumar also instructed the officials to ensure people wearing the masks while stepping out and asked to double COVID care centres in Telangana.

At present, the bed strength of all COVID hospitals in the state is 22,575 including those run by the government.