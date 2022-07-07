  • Menu
Covid-19: Telangana registers 592 fresh cases

As many as 592 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 5.30 pm on Thursday.

With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 8,04,529 while the death toll has remained static at 4,111.

A total of 27,488 samples were tested till 5:30 pm on Thursday which took the total number of samples tested so far to 3,57,86,975.

On Thursday, a total of 477 people recovered from the disease. Presently, there are 4,997 Active Cases in Telangana State.

