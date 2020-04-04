Covid-19: Warangal on tenterhooks

Warangal: Warangal seems to be on tenterhooks ever since the news broke out that as many as 25 persons from the erstwhile Warangal district, who had attended a religious gathering in the national capital Delhi, were found positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

With the reports suggesting that a huge number of people from the city had gone to attend the Markaz at Nizamuddin, Delhi, the administration has launched a massive search for them.

Sensing the severity of the grave situation, the administration has taken up a massive survey of a whopping 45,000 residences spread across Mandi Bazar, Rangampet, Charbouli and another a dozen colonies to identify those, who attended the Marka,z and others suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

This apart, the authorities had also taken up the work of sanitising areas by spraying sodium hypochlorite and bleaching powder on a massive note.

Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said: "We have formed as many as 450 teams to conduct a door-to-door survey in the city to identify the persons, who went to Markaz and as well as those, who socialised with them.

As of now, 143 persons have been admitted to the quarantine wards. The administration has turned Ananta Lakshmi Ayurvedic Medical College, Regional Eye Hospital and Haritha Kakatiya Hotel into quarantine wards."

On the other hand, as many as 25 persons, including 21 from Warangal Urban, two from Mulugu and one each from Mahabubabad and Jangaon, who were tested positive, have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Friday.

Meanwhile, the officials were told to identify places ideal to set up more quarantine wards in case of exigency. The administration has also appealed to religious heads to cooperate with it in identifying the persons, who attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said: "We are sanitising several areas in the city by deploying four fighters to spray sodium hypochlorite."

Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said that they are going tough against those, who are infringing the lockdown orders. "So far we have seized 1,000 motorcycles and 400 auto-rickshaws from the denizens who infringed the lockdown orders.

The police will take stringent action against those, who spread false information related to coronavirus," he said.