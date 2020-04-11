Covid case count in Telangana touches 487

Hyderabad: The number of new Covid-19 cases continue to fall for the second consecutive day much to the relief of Telangana government.

On Friday, 16 positive cases were confirmed taking the total count so far in the state to 487. Of them 430 are active cases while the discharged and deaths figure remained at 45 and 12 respectively.

On Thursday also only 18 positive cases were seen in the state.

Meanwhile, a 54-year old patient named Ratna Kumari was sent to Gandhi hospital from a private hospital after testing positive.

A video went viral where the ambulance driver was seen complaining that the woman was not admitted for more than two hours and she died in the ambulance itself.

The woman was believed to be a breast cancer patient. However, Gandhi Superintendent dismissed the talk and stated that attempt is being made to blame Gandhi doctors unneccesarily.

Meanwhile, the private hospital sources stated that the woman was admitted in their hospital on April 7 and her sample result came on Friday in which it was stated that she was Covid-19 positive.

As per instructions that positive patients had to be shifted to Gandhi, the woman was taken in a private ambulance to Gandhi hospital. they said, stating that they had no idea what happened at the hospital

When asked Health Minister's office stated that a woman had died but they are yet to confirm if it was a Covid-19 death.

On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a review of corona situation with Health Minister Eatala Rajender and senior officials on Friday.

The officials said that tests are being done for those affected with the virus and 16 new positive cases were identified on Friday and they are being given the treatment. Family members of these persons and those who came in contact with then were quarantined.