Covid cases sees surge by 36% in Telangana

Hyderabad : The State sees surge in the active Covid-19 cases. It is reported that in the past one week, the cases has increased by 36 per cent.

According to health bulletins issued by Telangana health department , the number of active cases in the State was 481 on June 1 and now the tally has reached 658 on June 7. It is to mention here that on May 1, the count was 335.

Hyderabad witnessed a surge in the daily count of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The count which was 61 on June 1 has jumped to 79 by June 7.

Although, the daily count of Covid cases and active cases is increasing in Hyderabad and other district of the State, no death has been reported in the month of June.

On Tuesday, Telangana recorded 119 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,93,791.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 79.

A Health Department bulletin stated that 43 people recovered from the infection, raising the recovery tally to 7,89,022.

The recovery rate stood at 99.40 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.