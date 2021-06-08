Covid Isolation centre inaugurated in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam : Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao on Tuesday launched Covid isolation centre, set up by Bandaru Chandra Rao Trust (BCR) in Bhadrachalam. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to Covid patients to utlise the services of the Trust, whose members were providing food and other facilities at the centre.

He thanked the sponsors for running the trust of NRI Foundation, Talluri Panchaksharaiah trust, TANA Foundation, Enkoor Gurukula alumini students organisation and non-gazetted organisations in the town.

Kantha Rao also appreciated the members of BCR Trust, who were giving best services for Covid patients during the pandemic situation in the temple town.

Trust organisers AJ Ramesh, G Swamy, Brahma Chary, Bandaru Sarath Babu, MB Narsa Reddy, CPM State leader Pothineni Sudarshan, Kanakaiah, M Venkateswarlu, TRS constituency in-charge Dr Tellam Venkat Rao, Government Hospital Deputy Superintendent Dr Ramakrishna, MRO Srinivas Yadav and others participated in the programme.