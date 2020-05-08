Covid patient safely delivers baby in Telangana

Hyderabad: A novel coronavirus infected pregnant woman delivered a male baby at Gandhi hospital on Friday. Both the 22-year old mother and the newborn are doing fine. Coronavirus test on the newborn would be done on Saturday. The C-section was performed with extra care by experienced doctors from genecology, pediatric and anesthesia and other departments, including Dr Anitha, Dr Prasanna Lakshmi, Dr Sindhu, Dr Nagarjuna, Dr Mrunalini, Dr Srilakshmi.



This is being considered as the first delivery by a Covid positive pregnant woman in the State.

The woman developed labour pains in the afternoon and after that she was taken to operation theatre to perform the operation. Her family members, who are also Covid-19 positive, are being treated at the Gandhi hospital at present. Health Minister Eatala Rajender congratulated the Gandhi doctors for the safe delivery.