Covid vaccination: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for campaign to motivate public

Somajiguda: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday called for an intensified campaign to motivate all the eligible people to get vaccinated. She directed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Telangana branch, to coordinate with all the district units to take a massive campaign to create awareness among the people and facilitate the Covid vaccination.

"The country is presently witnessing the world's largest vaccination drive. Our country has emerged self-reliant in vaccine development, production, supply, and vaccination. It is a great opportunity for all the eligible to get vaccinated," Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan added.

The Governor was reviewing the developments in the State with the officials of the Raj Bhavan, here, from Raj Nivas in Puducherry, where she is holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor. During the video conference, she also interacted with the participants of Atma Nirbhar Bharat self-employment training program for women of the Raj Bhavan Pariwar and took a look at their embroidery and other products.

Expressing her happiness at the creativity of the participants in coming out with innovative and quality designer masks, scarves, and other products, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated the participants' work. She directed the officials and the Raj Bhavan dispensary medical officers to coordinate with the Niloufer Hospital paediatric surgeon for ensuring an early surgery to treat the ailing daughter of a Home Guard working at Raj Bhavan. She also appreciated the eligible Raj Bhavan officers and staff members on getting vaccinated.

"We (Raj Bhavan staff) must be role models to others. Ensure that all the eligible staff members are vaccinated," she directed.

As part of her initiative to be available to the visitors, the Governor has virtually interacted with a delegation.

Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan led the team of officials from the Raj Bhavan, here, in apprising the Governor of the developments.