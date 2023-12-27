Covid ward spruced up as Karimnagar reports 2 cases

Karimnagar: With the news that the Covid JN-1 variant is spreading in the country, the authorities in the erstwhile Karimnagar district are taking precautionary measures deal with the situation.

Severe cold conditions are causing serious trouble to the people. Elderly and children as well as those with respiratory problems are suffering due to the decreasing temperatures. Due to extreme cold, the number of people visiting the hospitals with cold and fever is doubled as compared to normal days.

In the District Headquarter Hospitals of the four districts, an average of 200 to 350 out patients are treated per day, out of which 40 to 100 people are suffering from cold, fever and cough symptoms. Doctors say that this happened due to the dip in temperature. People with heart related problems are advised to be careful. Many private schools in the district are advising children to use masks as a precaution.

As part of preemptive measures, the previously used Covid ward in Karimnagar District Headquarter Hospital has been spruced up for the Covid patients. Similar actions are also being taken in Peddapally, Sircilla and Jagtial districts. Village-wise health workers are advising people to wear masks.

danger is lurking in the form of coming from other places to Karimnagar. As some cases are reported in Kerala State, the officials feel that the trouble may increase as people are coming from there. As part of this, travelers are advised to use masks and follow the Covid guidelines. It is suggested to get tested for Covid if have any symptoms.

Dr E Prashanthi Reddy told The Hans India that children and elderly people should be more careful. It is better to walk in the sun for a while in the morning. When going out, one must wear a mask and woolen caps to cover the ears.

People have to stay away from cold water and drink warm water and take food while it is still hot as well as stay away from street food. People with respiratory problems and asthma patients should use the medicines already using as per the doctor’s instructions.

If anyone is suffering from cold, fever, sore throat and cough, he or she must consult a doctor. Cold causes dryness of the body and skin problems. Using lotions regularly it can be avoided. If there is a problem like itching, consult a dermatologist, especially young children should not be taken to crowded areas, Dr Prashanthi Reddy said.

Superintendent of Karimnagar District Hospital Dr Veera Reddy said that after two years gap, two cases of new type of Covid variant have been reported in Karimnagar district. He said that 2 cases of Covid sub variant JN-1 have been reported in Karimnagar Government Hospital.

One is a hospital nurse and the other is a lady who came from Peddapally district for general surgery. On suspicion, RTPCR test was done on them and it turned out to be positive. The 2 samples have been sent to Gandhi Hospital for genome tests and wards are being prepared in the hospital as a precautionary measure, he said.