Covishield Vaccine: The First Dosage Of Vaccine Will Be Given To Health Workers

The medical health department is ready to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine. According to the sources, the details of the selected beneficiaries in the first instalment of vaccination have been registered in the Covin portal and Dry run has already completed it. Ten per cent (1.30 lakh) doses of the vaccine were allocated in addition to the proportion of beneficiaries (1.19 lakh) selected for vaccine distribution. The vaccine is expected to arrive in the city by Tuesday evening. The covid-19 vaccine will be sent to 33 hospitals on the first day in the Greater Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the vaccinated beneficiaries, including Gandhi Hospital and the Nursing Urban Health Center in Rangareddy district, through an online platform for vaccinated beneficiaries. More than 3,000 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on the first day itself.

In Hyderabad District ...

There are 78236 health workers in Hyderabad district and full details including their name and phone numbers have already been registered in the Covin portal. In Gandhi Government General Hospital, Aman Nagar, Paldas, Tilak Nagar UPHCs, Nampally Area Hospital, KingKoti District Hospital, SomajigudaYashoda including Erragadda, Jubilee Hills Apollo, SecunderabadKims, Rainbow Hospital in Banjara Hills, the vaccination will begin on 16th of this month. Vaccination will then continue as usual from the 18th January, 2020.

In RangareddyDistrict…

The district has already selected 26078 beneficiaries and registered their details in the portal. 42 storage points have been identified in the district. People will get vaccinated in 150 centers. The distribution will start on the 16th of this month at the District Nursing UPHC, Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Asian Gastro Entomology in Gatchibauli, Continental Hospital, PRK Hospital in Chandanagar, Medicare in Madhapur and Gatchibouli Hospital. Prime Minister Modi will connect the beneficiaries and staff of the Nursing Urban Health Center in the district through an online platform.

In MedchalDistrict…

14702 beneficiaries have been identified in Medchal district. 17 vaccine storage points were selected. People will get vaccinated in 59 centres. On the first day, the vaccine will be given at Ankura Hospital, Kushaiguda PHC, Mallareddy Hospital, Mallapur PHC, Matrix, Medicity, Omni, Remedy, Sreesree Holistic, Uppal PHC. Each person will be vaccinated with 0.5 ml of the vaccine. The second dose is given after 28 days. Thus, a digital certificate is issued to those who have received two doses of the vaccine.

Vaccine Will Be Given Only For Four Days A Week…

Currently, the regular vaccination program continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Thus, if Covid-19 vaccine is given in those days, regular vaccination programme can cause complications. In view of this, the Department of Medical Health has decided to stop vaccination on those two days and give it on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with the exception of Sundays, which are public holidays. As part of the first instalment, healthcare workers will be vaccinated. This can take up to a week's time. The second instalment will then vaccinate frontline warriors (police, sanitation workers and other employees). The third instalment will vaccinate the elderly over the age of 50, those suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, BP, diabetes, kidney, liver, heart and those with other weakened immune systems. The general public will then be vaccinated in the fourth instalment.