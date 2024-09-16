CP Sudheer Babu Makes Surprise Visit to Medipally Police Station

Hyderabad: As a part of regular duty today the respected Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Shri Sudheer Babu sir has made a surprise visit to the Medipally police station, and inspected the ps premises and checked some of the CD files and reviewed the investigation.

CP suggested how the investigation needs to be done and instructed the IOs to complete the investigation at the earliest by following the SOPs, should increase the conviction rate and should do justice to the victims



