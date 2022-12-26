CPI celebrates 98th foundation day

Nalgonda: CPI District Secretary Nellikanti Satyam said that the Communist Party of India (CPI) has a history of leading strong movements against the anti-imperialist feudal capitalist class. He hoisted the party flag at the CPI district office on Monday on the occasion of the 98th foundation day of CPI.

Speaking on this occasion, Satyam recounted the history of the party, standing by the side of the oppressed people to build a society free from exploitation and oppression, and added that several struggles were taken up by the Communist Party. He said that lakhs of acres were seized from the landlords through struggles and distributed to the poor.

He also recalled that the party initiated several socio-economic struggles in 98 years .The CPI leader called upon the party ranks to build stronger movements against the anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-people policies of the BJP government at the centre. Senior party leader Mallepalli Adireddy said that the credit of several laws passed in the country including land reform, abolition of Raj Baranas goes to CPI.

CPI district Assistant secretary L Shravan Kumar, district executive members Pabbu Veeraswamy, Bolguri Narasimha, Gurija Ramachandram T Venkateshwarlu Mahila Samakhya leader Rama, town secretary Gadepaka Ramesh, Lenin, AISF state vice president Barigala Venkatesh, and others participated in the celebrations.