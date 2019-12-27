CPI celebrates Formation Day in Warangal

Warangal: The Communist Party of India (CPI) Warangal Urban unit has on Thursday celebrated its 95th Formation Day. Addressing the cadres here, CPI State Secretariat Member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao said that his party has come a long way fighting for the cause of poor and distressed sections.

He recalled the services extended by the party to the downtrodden especially working class. He criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing it of playing divisive politics.

"The CPI which played an active role in the Indian Independence Movement had also led the Telangana Sayudha Rythanga Poratam, during which the party was able to succeed in getting 10 lakh acres to landless," Rao said. As many as 4,500 Communist workers lost their lives in the movement, he added.

"The rich got richer; the poor mostly stayed poor," Rao said, referring to the widening gap between rich and poor. Both the Centre and State have blithe concern towards the poor, Rao said. The rulers continue to ignore education, health and basic amenities to the poor, he said.

In the absence of lawmakers belonging to Communists, there was none to question the government's misdeeds, he said. He appealed to people to protect the democracy by electing Communists. CPI district secretary Mekala Ravi, former MLA Potharaju Saraiah, K Bikshapathi and P Prasad were among others present.