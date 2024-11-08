CPI, Cong in race for KUDA chairman post

Kothagudem: Evenas the newly established Kothagudem Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has yet to commence its functioning on full scale, the leaders of the ruling party and the local MLA’s followers have stepped up lobbying for the chairman post.

CPI leaders are claiming that the KUDA has been constituted because of the efforts made by Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and hence the chairman post should be given to any of their party leaders.

According to sources, Congress leader Koneru Satyanarayana Rao, who joined Congress from BJP during the last Assembly elections, is also hoping to get the KUDA chairman post.

Both the leaders have for long been lobbying for any nominated post and the setting up of KUDA revived their hopes. Koneru is a follower of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Minister of Revenue and I&PR, is seriously lobbying for this post.

Meanwhile, MLA Sambasiva Rao, who also happens to be the CPI state secretary, has been consulting the minister Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to secure the post for his party leader.

Kothagudem CPI district secretary CM leader is said to be in the race for the KUDA chairman post. Sambasiva Rao claims that the chairman post would be allotted to CPI are causing concern to the hopefuls in Congress.

It may be noted that CPI won the Kothagudem Assembly seat in alliance with Congress. The issue of nominating KUDA chairman has become a topic of debate in the local political circles to know whether the Congress leadership honours its pact with CPI and allots the post to that party or will prefer a Congressman.