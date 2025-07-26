CPI Demands Completion of Pending Projects, Slams Religious Politics and Corporate Favoritism at Gadwal Mandal Conference

Gadwal: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has strongly condemned the rise of religious politics in India, stating that it is severely damaging national interests and hindering the country's development. Speaking at the 3rd CPI Gadwal Mandal Conference, held under the presidency of Khaseem at the CPI Office in Gadwal on Sunday, CPI District Secretary B. Anjaneyulu delivered a powerful address as the chief guest.

He criticized the Modi government for favoring corporate giants like Adani and Ambani with massive subsidies and bank loan waivers, while overburdening the real wealth creators—the working class—with taxes and exploitation. “It is shameful that the labor force, which contributes directly to national wealth, is crushed under the weight of economic policies that benefit the elite,” Anjaneyulu stated.

He pointed out that 80% of India’s national income is now concentrated in the hands of a few super-rich industrialists, leading to a deepening economic crisis and growing inequality. He accused the BJP of using religious politics solely for its own gain, asserting that such politics serve no real purpose for national development and only create division and social unrest.

Highlighting the plight of the backward Nagarkurnool-Gadwal region, Anjaneyulu demanded the immediate completion of all pending infrastructure projects. He stated that the newly created districts, despite the formation of multiple new mandals and municipalities, still lack basic facilities such as office buildings and staff, causing serious administrative challenges. He urged the Telangana state government to allocate a special development package for newly formed districts.

Marking the centenary celebrations of the CPI, Anjaneyulu called on members to reflect on the sacrifices and struggles of the party's history and to continue educating the public on the party’s mission and achievements. He also appealed for widespread support and participation in the upcoming CPI Gadwal District 3rd Maha Sabha to be held on August 7th and 8th.

As part of the conference proceedings, a new CPI Mandal Committee was elected unanimously. Khaseem was re-elected as the Mandal Secretary, with Venkatesh, Venkataramudu, and Khadar Pasha appointed as Assistant Secretaries. Seven members were selected for the Executive Committee and fifteen members were elected to the Mandal Council.

The event was attended by several prominent CPI and trade union leaders, including AITUC District Secretary G. Ranganna, Agricultural Labour Union President Ashanna, AIYF leader Venkatesh, and CPI leaders Venkataramudu, Khadar, Krishna, Paramesh, Sheshanna, Mastan, Dharmanna, Prabhudas, and Thimmappa. Their presence emphasized the unity and commitment of the left-leaning forces in addressing local and national issues.