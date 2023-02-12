CPI demands 'unconditional apology' from MLA Durgam Chinnayya

Mancherial: Bellampally MLA Durgam Chinnaiah's arrogant attitude of making inappropriate remarks is unacceptable, said CPI State secretary group members Kalavena Shankar and Bellampally constituency secretary Regunta Chandrasekhar have demanded that he retract his remarks and apologise to the Communist Party of India immediately. On this occasion, they stated at a press conference held at the CPI party office in Bellampally town that it is absurd that Bellampally MLA Durgam Chinnayya stated that the CPI party will not receive a thousand votes in the Bellampally constituency.

Late Gunda Mallesh was the first MLA elected after the constituency was formed, according to the statement. The Communist Party has previously represented this area in the Assembly four times. Gunda Mallesh, a CPI MLA, worked for the country, state, and people rather than personal interests, and he has earned a place in the hearts of the people here. He warned that if the MLA's remarks were not immediately retracted and apologised for, the Communist Party of India would take appropriate action.

This programme was attended by CPI district secretary Ramadugu Laxman, Bellampally constituency secretary Regunta Chandrasekhar, district leaders Mekala Dasu, Mittapalli Venkataswamy, Dagam Mallesh, Mittapalli Srinivas, Chippa Narsaiah, Jogula Mallaiah, and others.