CPI Leader Narayana Backs Demolition of N Convention, Criticises Nagarjuna

Hyderabad: CPI leader Narayana made striking comments supporting the demolition of N Convention in Hyderabad, recently ordered by the Telangana government. Narayana said that while the BRS government initially showed some resistance, it later remained quiet. He praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for taking action against illegal buildings, calling it a good decision.



Narayana also criticized actor Nagarjuna, the owner of N Convention. He acknowledged Nagarjuna as a talented actor but questioned his motives, saying, "Why the greed? Acting in movies is one thing, but avoiding the rules is not right."

Narayana’s statements highlight his belief that illegal constructions should be removed, no matter who owns them. The demolition of N Convention has stirred a lot of discussions, with various political leaders and celebrities sharing their views.