CPI leaders inspect drying crops

Khammam: The Telangana State Farmers Association President Bagam Hemantha Rao expressed concern over the drying crops in Chintakani and Konijarla mandals, blaming delays in weeding and irrigation water release by authorities. Rao, along with CPI District Secretary Potu Prasad and other farmers’ association leaders, inspected the drying fields on Thursday.

During the visit, Rao criticised the government for failing to release irrigation water, despite announcing two weeks ago that wells would be filled on a war footing. He questioned why the authorities had neglected the situation for over 20 days, allowing crops to suffer.

Highlighting the inefficiency, Rao said that despite modern technology and machines being readily available, the delays in filling ditches show the government’s disregard for the agricultural sector. “Farmers have invested thousands of rupees, and now their crops are withering, causing severe losses,” he added. Heavy rains earlier had caused significant mudslides in agricultural lands, and farmers, anticipating more rain, did not dig ditches. As a result, both irrigation water and piers are drying up, leading to further crop damage.

Rao demanded that authorities immediately dig ditches and provide irrigation water. He warned that if water is not released within a few days, CPI Rythu Sangam will organise protests, including besieging the offices of the Irrigation Department and District Collector.

He also called on the government to reconsider the compensation for flood-damaged lands, demanding Rs 25,000 per acre for farmers with minimal loss and Rs 1 lakh per acre for lands in river catchment areas that are now uncultivable. Rao further requested free seeds and fertilizers for farmers replanting crops like chili and rice.

CPI District leaders, including Potu Prasad and other Rythu Sangam members, were present during the inspection.