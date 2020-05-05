CPI Narayana takes dig at PM Modi over lifting the ban on liquor sales, requests KCR not to do so

CPI party secretary Narayana on Tuesday has come hard at the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lifting the ban on liquor sales. "When the entire world is praising Indian peoples' discipline to fight the deadly virus Coronavirus through Lockdown, what a shame on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the ban on liquor shops which helps to spread the pandemic. It is just like collecting coins on corpses, " Narayana asserted.

While the Central Government extending help to Corporates by announcing fiscal packages, it is stubborn in supporting State Governments, he added. He demanded the Central Government continue the liquor ban as long as lockdown continues. They should be allowed only on lifting the lockdown. He also requested the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to reject the Central Government 's decision to lift the ban on liquor shops.

The center in its guidelines to extend the lockdown till May 17 has lifted the ban of liquor sales in the states, which led to the mass gathering on Monday at various places. Ahead of the Telangana cabinet meeting, Narayana's statement has become crucial, which would have an impact on the decision to lift the ban on liquor stores.