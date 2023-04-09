CPI protests against Modi's visit, many held

Hyderabad: CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy on Saturday said that it was a shame that Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the State of Telangana without implementing any of his promises of bifurcation. He warned that the BJP was betraying the people of Telangana by neglecting the State and the people will give due punishment to the betraying parties.

On the call of the CPI State council to protest the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad against the Central covernment's careless attitude regarding implementation of the bifurcation guarantees in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, the CPI Hyderabad district council organised a demonstration on Saturday at Satyanarayana Reddy Bhavan, to protest Modi's visit. Hundreds of policemen were deployed and cordoned off Satyanarayana Reddy Bhavan since morning for disrupting the demonstration earlier.

Chada Venkat Reddy, CPI Telangana State Secretariat member E.T. Narasimha, CPI Hyderabad District Secretary S. Chayadevi, assistant secretaries Kamatham Yadagiri and B. Stalin along with hundreds of CPI ranks suddenly rushed from all sides and broke through the police cordon and held a demonstration at Satyanarayana Reddy Bhavan.

CPI cadres carried placards and chanted slogans like 'Modi Hatav-Desh Bachavo', 'Modi Go Back', 'tyrannical Modi must perish', 'Bifurcation promises must be implemented'.

Tension prevailed as the police tried to stop the demonstration and a heated argument broke out between them. CPI activists clashed with the police. Some protestors staged protest on Himayat Nagar main road. The police arrested the CPI leaders and workers with utmost effort and took them to different police stations.

Speaking on this occasion, Venkat Reddy expressed his concern that the Centre was being careless towards Telangana State. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was cheating Telangana by not giving Bayyaram Steel Industry, Railway Coach Factory, Medical colleges, IIT, IIM, IIIT, Tribal and Mining Universities to Telangana. He warned that the public movement will be intensified to achieve the promises of Bifurcation.