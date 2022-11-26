CPI raises pitch for forming collegium to appoint ECI

Warangal: The Communist Party of India(CPI) has pitched for the constitution of an independent collegium to appoint members of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that in order to ensure free and fair elections and to maintain healthy democracy in our country, the ECI should be insulated from political and/or executive interference and for the selection of the election commission, and collegiums should be formed.

"Since it came to power, the BJP-led Central government changed eight election commissioners. The time has come for the constitution of an independent collegium to avoid BJP's "pick and choose" model appointments that was diluting the very spirit of democracy," Kunamneni said.

This apart, the BJP is resorting to vindictive politics by misusing the Central agencies – Enforcement Directorate, CBI and IT. On the other hand, the State governments are also misusing the ACB and Vigilance departments to harass its opponents, he said. "Modi wants an Opposition-mukt Bharat. To satisfy his greed for power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had toppled eight democratically elected State governments. The BJP was also resorting to purchase the Opposition MLAs in Telangana and West Bengal," Kunamneni said.

This apart, the BJP is also harassing the States ruled by non-BJP parties by creating hurdles through the Governors, he added.

The CPI will work with the TRS to fight the anti-people policies of the BJP, Kunamneni said. "We will also support the TRS if it continues its fight against the BJP. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is not aware of the law," he said.

He demanded the special investigation team (SIT) dealing with MLAs' purchase case to inquire into the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also questioned SIT for not issuing notices to Amit Shah.

Condemning the killing of FRO Ch Srinivas Rao in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Kunamneni urged the government to resolve the podu issue as early as possible. He said that CPI will continue its fight against the State government until the homeless people get shelter. The CPI will also continue its fight against the Centre for the fulfillment of assurances – tribal university, Bayyaram steel plant and Kazipet coach factory etc - given under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014

CPI State secretariat member Takkalapally Srinivas Rao, former MLA Potharaju Saraiah, State leaders T Venkatramulu, Nedunuri Jyothy, party Hanumakonda and Warangal districts secretaries Karre Bikshapathi and Mekala Ravi were among others present.